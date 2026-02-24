Young tourist couple handed suspended sentences for drunken fight with each other

Two tourists who have been in a relationship for five months were handed suspended prison sentences after admitting to assaulting each other during a drunken argument in St Julian’s.

The pair, both from the Netherlands, have been in Malta since 19 February and were arraigned following an incident that unfolded at around 5am on Tuesday in Triq il-Knisja, St Julian’s.

Police were alerted to an argument which allegedly began inside a flat and continued in the street.

Both were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment and subsequently arrested.

Joa-J’aime Beau Peter Joaquin José Marti, 22, a mechanic from the Netherlands, was charged with causing his partner Angelina Maria Erika Angelique Rouw to fear that violence would be used against her, using force against her, inflicting slight injuries, disturbing the public peace, being drunk and incapable of taking care of himself, and insulting or threatening her.

The court heard that the woman alleged she had been pushed down the stairs and sustained slight injuries.

The argument took place while both parties were intoxicated.

Represented by legal aid lawyer Axel Camilleri, Marti pleaded guilty and confirmed his admission. The defence emphasised his young age, the reciprocal nature of the fight and his early guilty plea.

He was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment, suspended for three years.

In separate proceedings, Angelina Maria Erika Angelique Rouw, 20, also from the Netherlands and currently unemployed, was charged with using force against her partner and causing him slight injuries, disturbing the public peace, being drunk and incapable of taking care of herself, and damaging his glasses.

The court was told the incident was reciprocal in nature.

Represented by legal aid lawyer Sarah Celiberti, she too pleaded guilty and confirmed her admission.

She was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

The prosecution in both cases was led by Inspector Christian Cauchi.

Magistrate Gianella Camilleri Busuttil presided over the sittings.