IVF practitioner says Josie Muscat submitted request for Erin Tanti sperm sample procedure

The compilation of evidence in the case surrounding alleged fertility procedures involving inmate Erin Tanti continued in court, with details around the way that the sperm sample was treated emerging today.

Tanti, his partner Marisa Gallo and St James Hospital founder Josie Muscat are charged with using, transferring or fertilising human germline cells without authorisation in November 2024.

IVF practitioner Paul Sultana was the first to take the stand. He presented two documents, including one showing that Josie Muscat had submitted a request for sperm-washing to be carried out on a sample belonging to Tanti.

A sperm wash is a medical procedure intended to increase the chances of fertilisation by separating individual sperms from semen

The document also showed that €95 had been paid for the service by bank card.

Sultana said he did not know who made the payment. He also could not confirm who delivered the sample to the laboratory or who collected the prepared specimen.

Next to testify was the receptionist who was on duty at St James Hospital at the time the sample was delivered and collected.

She confirmed that she recognised the document in question, which included a patient’s name, ID number and time of entry. She recalled that a man had delivered the sample but said she could not remember any details about him.

She also confirmed that a woman later came to collect the sample, though she could not identify her. She said she only caught a brief glimpse of the woman, describing her as short with curly light-brown hair.

She explained that she had filled in the forms and followed procedure when transferring the sample to the laboratory.

A representative from the Office of the Superintendent of Public Health also testified, presenting a licence confirming that Muscat was authorised to offer IVF procedures.

The final witness was a police officer who described the arrests carried out during the investigation.

She testified that she went to Bormla to arrest Marisa Gallo from her residence, and that a search of the residence resulted in the seizure of hospital documents and a mobile phone.

The following day, nurse Maria Dolores Spiteri was arrested at her workplace at the Corradino Correctional Facility, where her mobile phone was also seized as evidence.

The case is set to continue on 27 April at noon.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Stephen Guilia are prosecuting.

Tanti and Gallo are being assisted by lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Franco Debono , while Muscat is represented by lawyers Joseph Bugeja, Nikolai Bugeja and Jason Azzopardi.