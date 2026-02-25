Two charged with drug trafficking after St Paul’s Bay raids

Two men were on Wednesday charged with drug trafficking following coordinated police raids at Ta’ Fra Ben and Xolfa Road in St Paul’s Bay on Tuesday.

Lamin Keita, 34, who was born in Mali and lives in St Paul’s Bay, and Ousman Manneh, 27, from Gambia, were arraigned before Magistrate Marsanne Farrugia.

During the first operation, officers allegedly observed the 27-year-old selling drugs. He was stopped immediately and searched, with police finding a substance suspected to be cannabis.

Further searches in the same area uncovered a plastic bag hidden beneath pieces of wood and branches, containing a number of sachets with the same substance.

At the same time, officers entered the residence in Xolfa Road, in St Paul’s Bay, where the 34-year-old suspect was arrested. Searches carried out across several rooms in the property led to the discovery of more sachets containing suspected cannabis.

In a statement, police said that roughly 75 packets of the drug were seized across the two operations.

Both men denied the charges brought against them. The court issued freezing and attachment orders against the accused.

No request for bail was made, and the men were ordered to remain in preventive custody at the Corradino Correctional Facility.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Gabria Gatt together with lawyer Julian Scicluna on behalf of the Attorney General.

The accused were assisted by legal aid lawyers Sarah Ciliberti and Axel Camilleri.