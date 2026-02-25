Court of Criminal Appeal reduces jail term in usury case, upholds €20,000 fine

The Appeal Court has reduced a 30-month prison sentence, replacing it with a two-year jail term suspended for four years, while confirming a €20,000 fine.

In a judgment delivered on 25 February, the court partly upheld Bugeja’s appeal against a decision of the Court of Magistrates from November 2025.

Robert Bugeja had been charged with receiving excessive interest on loans, in breach of the legal limits. He was accused of having lent money to another man and demanding payments far exceeding the principal and the maximum legal interest rate.

A second charge relating to another individual had resulted in his acquittal at first instance.

The original court had found Bugeja guilty on the first charge and sentenced him to 30 months’ imprisonment, imposed a €20,000 fine, ordered him to pay €8,831.85 to the victim as excess interest received, and ordered the confiscation of €19,800 as proceeds of crime.

On appeal, Bugeja challenged the admissibility of certain testimony, the credibility findings of the magistrate, the chain of custody of mobile phone evidence, and the severity of the sentence.

The appellate court rejected the evidentiary challenges, confirming that there was no basis to exclude the testimony of an intermediary and finding no defect in the handling of the mobile phone evidence.

It also dismissed arguments concerning the non-production of a search warrant and upheld the lower court’s interpretation of the elements required to prove usury.

However, the court agreed in part with the defence on sentencing. While emphasising the seriousness of the offence, the judge noted that Bugeja is 66 years old and has a clean criminal record. The court held that the 30-month effective prison term was excessive in the circumstances.

The sentence was therefore reduced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for four years. The €20,000 fine was confirmed.

The court also revised the financial orders. It held that restitution should reflect only the illegal interest actually paid, calculated as the amount exceeding the maximum legal rate of 8% per annum. On this basis, the amount due to the victim was reduced to €8,006.67. The forfeiture order was similarly reduced to €8,006.67.

All other orders, including a three-year restraint order in favour of the victim and his family and the payment of expert fees, were confirmed.

The court explained to Bugeja that if he commits another offence during the four-year operative period of the suspended sentence, the prison term may be activated.

Mr Justice Neville Camilleri presided over the sitting.

Lawyers Ishmael Psaila, Amadeus Cachia and Arthur Azzopardi represented the accused.