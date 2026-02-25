Pace family loan racket: Witnesses recount spiralling debts, threats and car seizures in court

Witnesses who lent money from the Pace family took the witness stand on Wednesday.

The accused are Keith Pace, 45, his partner Maria Grixti, 49, his parents Lawrence Pace, 73, and Emanuela Pace, 73, and his sons Carlos Pace, 24, and Cleaven Pace, 20.

They are charged with running an alleged usurious money-lending operation over several years, charging excessive interest and structuring repayments in a way that caused debts to escalate.

They also face money laundering charges, with the prosecution alleging that the proceeds of these activities were channelled through cash payments, Revolut accounts and property arrangements, with different family members playing various roles in the operation.

Carlos and Cleaven Pace are already facing separate charges in connection with the theft of 132kg of cannabis from AFM barracks in February last year.

During the sitting, the prosecution requested that freezing certificates be issued over three Revolut bank accounts as part of the investigation into the alleged proceeds of crime.

Assistance from Caritas

One of the most striking testimonies came from a woman who said she eventually had to seek assistance from Caritas after accumulating substantial debt with Keith Pace.

She told the court that the lending began shortly after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Explaining the structure of repayments, she said that when she could not afford the agreed monthly instalment, she would be required to pay only the interest for that month, with additional interest added onto the total the following month.

By way of example, she described a €300 monthly payment, of which €100 was interest. If she paid only the €100 interest, the following month she would have to pay the usual €300 plus an additional €100.

The witness alleged that when she failed to pay, she was insulted and threatened.

She described Keith Pace as a person of “all noise and shouting”. On one occasion, she said, Pace and Maria Grixti went to her house, prompting her to call the police.

She further claimed that after missing a payment, the Y plates of one of her vehicles, a Volkswagen Golf, were removed and later returned once she paid. As a result, she said she resorted to writing the registration number with a marker and was stopped by Transport Malta officials.

The witness recounted that while abroad and unable to pay, she handed over the keys to another car, her Kia Sportage, which was being stored in a garage, because accumulated interest had reached around €17,000. She alleged that Grixti later called her to say the car would be sold for parts and had even been placed on Facebook Marketplace.

Despite this, she said Pace had shown “great patience” with her due to her large debts.

Payments, she explained, were made via Revolut, in cash placed inside a cigarette packet left in a letterbox, or handed to Maria Grixti. She added that Caritas eventually intervened. However, she testified that the Kia’s keys remain in his possession, however the car was never taken from the garage.

She also confirmed at times she gave payments to Carlos Pace and occasionally borrowed from third parties in order to repay Keith Pace.

Borrowing to repay other debts

Another witness told the court she had borrowed €1,000 from Keith Pace with the agreement that she would repay it in one lump sum. Instead, she began paying €300 monthly and later asked to extend the arrangement.

She said that if she had paid in full, she would have owed around €1,300, but maintained that she still had approximately €1,400 outstanding. She confirmed this was not the first time she had borrowed €1,000 from him.

Payments were made either via Revolut or in cash at Pace’s Marsa residence. When she failed to contact him, he would call to remind her.

The witness insisted that Pace never became angry with her over money and that she herself proposed the €300 monthly instalments. She admitted, however, that she was borrowing from other individuals at the time and that money obtained from Pace was often used to settle other debts.

Six months bedridden and €6,000 for a car

A third witness, who said she had known Pace since childhood, explained that she had frequently turned to him for financial help over the years. They would agree on what she could afford monthly, often around €300, including interest.

Her most recent loan, she said, followed six months bedridden due to health problems and two major operations. She borrowed €6,000, agreeing to repay €600 monthly. She testified that she had made seven payments so far.

The prosecution declared her an unreliable witness and confronted her with a previous police statement in which she said that on a €12,000 loan, she had paid €7,000 in interest. She attributed delays to periods of unemployment.

When questioned about threats, she initially denied them but later acknowledged statements such as: “Tonight I’ll remain waiting for you, it pays you to come, as I need the money just like you.”

She also described selling heirloom earrings to Pace for €60, despite estimating their value at €150.

In another incident, police informed her that her vehicle’s number plates had been removed, allegedly by Carlos Pace. She said he later apologised, claiming it was a joke unrelated to her debt.

Garage withheld over alleged debt

Another witness testified about a €30,000 loan involving Keith Pace and his father Lawrence. A notarial contract was signed with the witness’s father. After his father’s death, €5,000 allegedly remained outstanding, and a garage in Ħamrun was given as security, valued at €1,500 per year to offset the debt.

The witness told the court he had recently requested the return of the garage, but was informed it would only be restored once the full debt was paid. He insisted this was not the original agreement and confirmed he still has no access to the property.

Allegations of threats and intimidation

A further witness testified that in 2023 she borrowed €1,300 and paid €450 monthly as interest. She later borrowed another €1,500. When she failed to pay in September, she alleged that Pace began threatening her, including saying he would “break down” her door.

She said he repeatedly called and sent messages, and once appeared outside her residence in Gozo. On another occasion, after a phone call from individuals claiming to be from the Water Services Corporation, she found Pace and Grixti at her door.

According to her testimony, they threatened to take her car and even her son’s vehicle. She said she handed over the key to her Gozo property under the pretext that it would be rented out, but the key was retained as security.

On another occasion, the victim received a call stating that water services were outside her residence, but she opened the door to Keith and Maria demanding payments.

At the end of the sitting, the defence requested bail, arguing the day had been a “marathon” of witnesses and pointing out that Cleaven Pace had not been mentioned at all throughout the testimony, and should therefore be granted bail.

Regarding Maria Grixti, the defence noted that her criminal record dated back 17 and 25 years.

As for Keith and Carlos Pace, the defence argued bail could be granted under strict conditions and clear guidelines.

The prosecution strongly objected, insisting that the risk of witness tampering remains high, noting that several witnesses appeared uncomfortable while testifying and that key witnesses are yet to take the stand.

The inspector added since the arraignment, alleged victims have been contacting her daily, and warned communication between family members, including from prison, had already occurred, raising fears that released accused could interfere with the case.

Bail will be decided at a later stage.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided over the sitting.

The accused are being represented by lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri, Adreana Zammit and Jacob Magri.

Inspector Leanne Bonello, prosecuted alongside AG lawyers Neville Galea and Michael Muscat.