Bodycam footage exhibited in Lilu King case as police testify on Paceville road rage assault

The compilation of evidence against Mohammed El Mushraty, known as Lillu King, continued on Wednesday with testimony from police officers about video footage linked to the alleged August 2024 crash near the Bay Street Shopping Complex.

El Mushraty had allegedly crashed his car into a buggy deliberately in Paceville while out on bail in August 2024.

Police had received reports of a car in the middle of the road in front of the Bay Street shopping complex, as a man was reportedly injured. The prosecution explained that the accused was seen speaking to the injured driver and a woman, who was Elmushraty’s ex-girlfriend.

The arrest had been declared invalid.

In Wednesday’s sitting, Inspector Eman Hayman was the first to testify.

He presented an email outlining the procedure used when requesting bodycam footage, along with a reply from a tech staff member who had provided him with an online link to the recordings.

Police officer Jean Paul Pizzuto then took the stand. He testified that on 12 August 2024 he had been instructed by Inspector Hayman to collect CCTV footage from a bar in San Ġiljan relating to the evening of 8 August.

He confirmed that he retrieved the footage and presented a copy in court, noting that the recording appeared to run approximately two minutes long.

Another officer testified to explain the internal police procedures followed when extracts of bodycam footage are requested.

The court was shown bodycam footage of the confrontation in Paceville.

In the recording, a witness described the aggressor as a very tall man with a dark complexion, using hand gestures to indicate his height.

The injured driver was heard saying he believed the man was attempting to escape, while a woman present confirmed that a car accident had happened, and that no number plate had been noted at the time.

El Mushraty is facing ongoing criminal proceedings in which he is charged with money laundering, tax evasion, participation in organised crime and, as of January 2023, drug trafficking.