Accused burnt ear, bit hand of his partner in domestic violence row

A man dragged to court on domestic violence charges extinguished a cigarette on a victim’s ear and bit her hand, a court heard on Wednesday.

The victim later asked a court to discontinue the case against him, saying she wished to preserve her family unit for their eight-month-old child.

The man was arraigned before Magistrate Marseann Farrugia.

He plead not guilty to the domestic violence charges levied against him.

Testifying in court, Police Inspector Omar Zammit explained that officers were first alerted on 19 February, when the woman contacted the Santa Venera police station seeking assistance.

Officers who responded found her waiting outside her residence, where she reported having been assaulted by her partner, with whom she shares a baby. She was subsequently referred to the police Domestic Violence Unit.

Two days later, she formally filed a report, recounting how an argument had escalated into physical violence, during which she was struck on the back and verbally insulted. She also described earlier incidents in December, alleging that he had extinguished a cigarette on her ear and bitten her hand.

Authorities assessed her situation as posing a high risk to her safety. According to the inspector, the woman had indicated she feared her partner could kill her and accepted a panic alarm device offered for her protection.

However, she appeared surprised when she later realised that her complaint would result in criminal charges being filed.

Her lawyer, Jacob Magri, told the court that his client wished to prioritise “the preservation of her family” and was concerned about the impact proceedings might have.

The defence, led by lawyer Shaun Zammit, said the accused would continue to plead not guilty should the case proceed, but acknowledged that the couple’s relationship was troubled.

He added that his client intended to move back into his mother’s home.

When she took the witness stand, the woman confirmed she did not want to pursue the case further.

Magistrate Farrugia cautioned her that withdrawing her cooperation would mean the court could no longer guarantee her protection. She replied that she understood the consequences.

While indicating she would respect the woman’s position, the magistrate stressed that both parties required professional support and encouraged them to seek therapy.

She also remarked that remaining together solely for a child’s sake is not necessarily beneficial.

“It is better to come from a broken family than to live in a broken family,” she observed.

Both legal teams requested a prohibition on publishing the identities of those involved, but the magistrate said current legislation did not permit such an order in the circumstances.

She called for lawmakers to consider reforms to address similar situations in future.