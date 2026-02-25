Man who threatened to shoot cellmate’s family during fight has sentence confirmed on appeal

An inmate who threatened to shoot a fellow prisoner and his family during an altercation at the Corradino Correctional Facility has had his conviction and one-month jail sentence confirmed on appeal.

The court stressed the punishment fell squarely within the law and was justified by the defendant’s criminal history.

Joseph Zahra was originally convicted by the Court of Magistrates on 1 December 2025 for breaching the relevant sections of the Criminal Code which criminalise insults, threats, or injuries.

The incident occurred on the morning 30 August 2025 inside the Corradino Correctional Facility (CCF) in Paola.

The dispute arose between Zahra and fellow inmate Julian Cucciardi, whose cell was adjacent to his.

Cucciardi testified tensions had developed after he repeatedly asked Zahra to stop throwing used bandages from his leg onto the floor near his cell door.

The situation escalated when Zahra allegedly threatened to shoot him and his entire family, telling him he would “fill them with lead (bullets)”.

Cucciardi admitted he reacted physically after the threats and insults directed at his family, turning around and striking Zahra in the mouth.

His account was partly corroborated by the Correctional Officer on duty, who told the court he had witnessed Zahra insulting the victim’s family during the altercation.

Zahra denied making the threats.

He claimed he was in a wheelchair when Cucciardi approached him and that he had merely responded to a nickname by saying, “I am not of [the particular nickname]”.

He alleged Cucciardi insulted his wife and punched him without justification, causing his teeth to loosen. Zahra also described Cucciardi in derogatory terms when questioned about the incident, stating that his face was full of tattoos and that he [Zahra] didn't want to associate with the likes of him.

In its judgment delivered on Wendesday, the Court of Criminal Appeal, presided by Judge Neville Camilleri, rejected Zahra’s argument that the first court had misinterpreted the evidence.

The court reiterated that the testimony of a single credible witness can be sufficient to sustain a conviction.

The court also outlined the legal meaning of a threat under Maltese law, noting that it involves the prospect of unfair future harm dependent on the will of the person making the threat.

On sentencing, Zahra had argued that the one-month term of detention was manifestly excessive. The appeal court disagreed, finding that the punishment fell within legal parameters.

The Court of Criminal Appeal therefore dismissed the appeal and confirmed both the conviction and the original sentence in full.