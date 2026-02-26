Pace family usury racket: Accused denied bail as magistrate cites charges’ seriousness

The Pace family, who are charged with money laundering and usury, were denied bail.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco cited the seriousness of the charges and fears of evidence tampering as she refused a second bail request by Keith Pace, his partner Maria Grixti, and brothers Carlos and Cleaven Pace, following the discovery of €120,000 in cash and valuable exotic birds during a police raid.

At their arraignment, the prosecution explained during a police raid, officers discovered approximately €120,000 in cash concealed in various locations inside the accused’s residence.

During the same operation, police also found a number of valuable exotic birds, further increasing the seriousness of the allegations against them.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco turned down the bail request, citing the nature and gravity of the charges as well as concerns over possible tampering with evidence.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Leanne Bonello, assisted by lawyers Neville Galea and Michael Muscat on behalf of the Attorney General. Defence lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri, and Adreana Zammit appeared for the brothers and their father, while lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri represented the older accused.