Man acquitted of giving cocaine to 13-year-old after victim testimony deemed unreliable

A man has been acquitted of drug trafficking a year after being found guilty of the same charge.

The case rested on the accusation that the accused, Ayrton Bugeja, gave a 13-year-old girl cocaine in the toilets of a club in Paceville. The girl testified that she consumed around 16 lines of the drug, but later on she said she could not remember how much cocaine she consumed that night. She ended up overdosing and being taken to hospital that night.

When Bugeja testified, he denied using drugs. He said he wanted to pursue a career in music and chose to stay away from such habits.

Bugeja told the court that the girl and a friend were at the club that night, accompanied by another older man who looked around 40 years old. They were constantly entering and exiting the toilets, he said.

In July 2025, the court found Bugeja guilty of taking cocaine with the girl and handed him a suspended sentence. Bugeja appealed this decision arguing that the victim’s testimony was inconsistent and unreliable.

The appeals court said that the girl’s testimony was different to what was said in front of the Court of Magistrates. This was also confirmed by the superintendent working on the case.

In front of the first court, the teenage girl claimed that she took drugs with other people that night.

However, when testifying in front of the appeals court, she said that she was only there with her friend.

Her friend also testified on court. While she did not fully remember the details of that night, she said she did not see the accused giving drugs to her friend. She also said there was no one else with them that night.

Moreover, she did not know who the accused and could not recognise him in court.

In its decision, the court decided that the testimny of the accused was more credible than that of the alleged victim. Therefore, she revoked the sentence imposed by the first court and acquitted Bugeja from all the charges against him.

Juge Consuelo Scerri Herrera presided over the sitting. Superintendent Hubert Cini led the prosecution. Defence lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri represented the accused.