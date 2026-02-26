Europa Nostra lists Fort Chambray barracks among Europe’s most endangered

The historic British barracks Fort Chambray have come under renewed scrutiny after being placed on a shortlist of Europe’s seven most endangered heritage sites, a designation intended to draw attention to locations at risk and support preservation efforts.

Speaking after the announcement, Calleja criticised the Planning Authority for approving plans that would allow 85% of the barracks to be demolished as part of a wider redevelopment.

He warned that the structure’s arcaded façade is set to be dismantled and moved to the rear of the site “like some theatre stage prop” so that future residents can enjoy clearer sea views.

He stressed the threat facing the complex is man-made rather than environmental, noting an appeal against the permit is still pending and insisting campaigners remain hopeful the decision can be overturned. Calleja described the building as historically unique, saying it was the first British married quarters of its kind in the Commonwealth and later served as a hospital during World War I, when Malta was dubbed the “Nurse of the Mediterranean.”

The European heritage body said the barracks represent a rare example of 19th-century British military architecture and form part of Malta’s social and military story, yet now face imminent destruction.

The Planning Authority approved the development at Fort Chambray, December 2024, involving the demolition and dismantling of 19th-century British-era barracks.

The project will include a 64-room 5-star aparthotel, 50 serviced apartments, and 105 residential units. The permit was issued after a bipartisan parliamentary committee, including both government and opposition MPs, unanimously approved an amendment to the original 2005 concession. This decision effectively allowed the long-standing concessionaire, Gozitan businessman.

Michael Caruana (known as 'il-Billi'), to sell the rights to the site to a new group of investors. The new consortium called BBT Gozo Fort Limited includes TUM Invest, BT Group, Burmarrad Group, and the V&C Group.