Tourist, 19, gets suspended sentence for attempted break-in while drunk

A 19-year-old tourist has been handed suspended sentence for attempting to break into woman’s home.

The man was drunk while he attempted to break a window and the front door to try to enter the home.

He claims he was drunk and had no bad intentions.

On the 21 February at around 1:15am the Qawra police station received a phone call from the victim. She informed the police that the accused tried to enter her home in St. Paul’s Bay.

The police went on site of the incident and found broken glass on the floor as well as damage to the door of the house.

The accused was arrested the following day at the airport, as he was leaving the country that morning.

When the accused appeared in front of the court, he pleaded guilty to all the charges being made against him. He admitted that we had too much to drink that night and apologised to the injured party, claiming there was no bad intention behind his actions.

It was confirmed that there was no relation between the victim and the accused.

The victim testified that payment of all damages had been settled and requested the possibility of a restraining order against the accused.

Upon reviewing the offender’s cooperation with the authorities, the prosecution considered a suspended sentence of up to five years.

The court took into consideration an early guilty plea and therefore sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended for three years.

Legal aid lawyer Francois Dalli represented the accused.

Inspector Bradley Grima prosecuted.

Maria Claire Ellul represented the parte civile.

Magistrate Jean Paul Grech presided.