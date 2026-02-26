Man granted bail over alleged ‘politically motivated’ headbutt in Valletta festa

A 37-year-old man was granted bail for denying causing grievous bodily harm to another man for “no reason”.

Joseph Clifford Gauci, known as ‘taċ-Ċorma’, pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to another man in Valletta. After an initial refusal, he was later granted bail against a €1,000 deposit and a €3,000 personal guarantee.

Joseph Clifford Gauci, 37, Valletta, was arraigned on 14 February 2026 and pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to another man in Valletta. The alleged incident took place on 10 February between 4pm and 6pm.

According to the police report, the victim stated that while he was standing outside the San Paolo Naufrago establishment, he was grabbed from behind and headbutted “for no reason.” He told police he did not know the aggressor personally, but later identified him as Gauci after being contacted by third parties and shown his photo.

One of the establishment’s owners told police that Gauci approached from behind and headbutted the victim despite not having been involved in the earlier argument. He claimed he was informed at the scene that the attack was “politically motivated,” although no specific explanation of this claim emerged from the initial police statements.

During the first arraignment, bail was initially refused due to the early stage of proceedings.

However, following a fresh application, the court later granted Gauci bail under strict conditions. He must sign the bail book every Wednesday and Sunday, deposit €1,000, and provide a personal guarantee of €3,000. Should he breach any bail conditions, the deposit may be forfeited and the personal guarantee enforced.

The accused was represented by lawyer Ezekiel Psaila.