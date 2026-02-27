menu

Five-vehicle accident forces temporary closure in Santa Luċija tunnel

Four cars and a motorcycle were involved in a traffic accident in the northbound Santa Luċija tunnel

27 February 2026, 8:35am
by Nicole Meilak
Photo: Transport Malta/Facebook
Santa Luċija tunnels are temporarily closed on Friday morning about a traffic accident involving four cars and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist had to be taken to hospital, but his condition is not known.

Transport Malta announced on Facebook that the northbound Vjal Santa Luċija in Marsa has been closed temporarily after the accident. Drivers are being urged to use alternative routes.

The traffic accident happened at 7:30am. A police spokesperson told MaltaToday that four cars—a Toyota Vitz, a Fiat Doblo, Nissan X-Trail and Peugeot 208—and a motorcycle were involved the accident.

Nicole Meilak is the deputy online editor at MaltaToday.
