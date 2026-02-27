Five-vehicle accident forces temporary closure in Santa Luċija tunnel

Santa Luċija tunnels are temporarily closed on Friday morning about a traffic accident involving four cars and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist had to be taken to hospital, but his condition is not known.

Transport Malta announced on Facebook that the northbound Vjal Santa Luċija in Marsa has been closed temporarily after the accident. Drivers are being urged to use alternative routes.

The traffic accident happened at 7:30am. A police spokesperson told MaltaToday that four cars—a Toyota Vitz, a Fiat Doblo, Nissan X-Trail and Peugeot 208—and a motorcycle were involved the accident.