Husband cleared of detaining wife after court flags inconsistencies in alleged victim’s testimony

A 46-year-old man from Mosta was acquitted on Friday of unlawfully detaining his wife after the court found significant discrepancies between the complainant’s testimony and CCTV evidence.

The case stemmed from an argument on Christmas Day of 2020 at the couple’s Mosta residence.

The pair, who were married for nine years with two young children, had been experiencing marital difficulties and they had commenced separation proceedings.

In her report, the woman referred to a prior incident involving one of their minor children, in which the accused allegedly left the child alone in a vehicle without supervision. Two days before the police report, a family court decree had ordered that the man see the children under supervision twice weekly following this incident.

However, the accused said he had not yet been informed of the decree.

On Christmas morning, the woman informed her husband via message that she planned to take the children to Mass and then to her parents’ home for Christmas lunch. He objected, insisting the children should remain at home with both parents. She alleged that when she attempted to leave with the children, still in their pyjamas, he locked the internal door leading to the garage, preventing her from leaving.

He maintained that if she wanted to leave, she could do so, but not with the children. She then informed him about the decree and told him not to make a scene in front of the children.

The complainant also produced an audio recording of the said argument.

Police were called to the scene and informed the accused he could not stop her from leaving. The woman later moved with the children to her parents’ home rather than accept a shelter that had been offered following a risk assessment.

During interrogation, the accused denied locking her in or preventing her from leaving.

In her testimony, the complainant reiterated that he had locked the internal door and taken the key, adding that he had interfered while she dressed the children. However, she admitted she did not see him lock the door and acknowledged she could have exited through the main door but did not attempt to do so.

In response, the defence presented CCTV footage from the garage showing the complainant freely entering and exiting, loading items and the children into the car, and leaving without obstruction. The footage also showed police arriving while garage access remained open.

The court noted that some allegations, such as physical restraint and interference, emerged more prominently during oral testimony than in the initial report and were not corroborated by other evidence. The messages exchanged between the couple showed a dispute over Christmas plans but did not clearly demonstrate an intent to unlawfully confine her. The court also observed that the internal door was sometimes locked as a safety measure for the children.

Most importantly, the CCTV footage showed the complainant freely accessing the garage and leaving with the children and items, contradicting key parts of her narrative that she was unable to access the garage and could only load items after police arrived.

Given the contradictions between the testimony and the video evidence, the court found reasonable doubt and ruled that the elements of the offence had not been proven to the required standard.

The magistrate remarked that the complainant appeared to have reported circumstances that were not accurate and later intensified her version under oath.

The magistrate added that “the complainant should consider herself fortunate that offences of perjury and false reporting in relation to this incident are now prescribed; had that not been the case, this Court would not have hesitated to give instructions to the Commissioner of Police to investigate the complainant’s conduct in this regard.”

The court found the accused not guilty of the sole charge brought against him

In its judgment, the court urged both parties to prioritise their children’s welfare and not use them against one another during their separation.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided over the case. The man was represented by lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri.