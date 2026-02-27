Criminal court of appeal reduces sentence in threats case against social worker

Donna Spagnol on Friday saw her prison sentence over threats to a social worker reduced on appeal.

An appeals court reduced Spagnol’s prison sentence after partially accepting her appeal regarding a case that involved sending threatening and abusive messages to a social worker.

Spagnol was initially convicted by the Court of Magistrates in December 2023 for threatening and verbally abusing Jillian Spiteri, a social worker employed with Aġenzija Appoġġ.

She was also found guilty under the misuse of electronic communications and sentenced to 18 months effective imprisonment and a €1,000 fine, along with a three-year protection order.

The case arose from WhatsApp messages sent between August and September 2022, while Spiteri was investigating allegations of child neglect involving Spagnol’s family.

Spagnol contested the conviction completely, requesting acquittal.

Before addressing the merits of the case, the Court of Appeal raised procedural flaw in the original judgment. Consequently, the appellate court annulled the initial ruling and proceeded to reconsider the case based on its substance.

Evidence indicated that Spagnol sent several WhatsApp messages filled with insults and threats, including warnings that “it would end badly” and that she should “leave her alone”. The court determined these messages were sent in response to Spiteri’s inquiry regarding the potential removal of Spagnol’s children and were clearly intended to intimidate the social worker while performing her duties.

The court therefore upheld Spagnol’s guilt for issuing threats and for improper use of electronic communications.

Nevertheless, the court determined Spagnol’s actions did not fall within the scope of the Electronic Communications Act, which concerns technical misuse of communication networks. She was consequently found not guilty of that accusation.

While the court heavily criticised Spagnol’s conduct, emphasising intimidating a social worker engaged in child protection is intolerable in a civilised society, it considered the original 18-month effective prison sentence excessive.

Considering her clean criminal history, the court reduced the sentence to two months in prison, suspended for one year, and upheld the €1,000 fine.

The court additionally issued a three-year restraining order prohibiting Spagnol from contacting or approaching Spiteri. The order was instructed to be communicated to the Commissioner of Police.

Madam Justice Natasha Galea Sciberras presided over the appeal.