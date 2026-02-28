Suspended police sergeant back in the dock for aiding home robbery

A suspended police sergeant has once again appeared in court after being charged in connection with the aggravated theft of weapons from the home of an 80-year-old man in Żejtun.

46-year-old Glen Carabott, from Mtarfa, is accused of assisting two individuals in the robbery. Prosecutors allege that Carabott drove the pair to the elderly victim’s home and waited outside while they stole two weapons from the property.

In 2021, after serving as a police officer for 18 years, Carabott was charged with raping a burglary victim.

Carabott was arrested on Friday following the issuance of a warrant of arrest two days earlier. Investigators reportedly identified him through nearby CCTV footage, while mobile phone location data placed him in the vicinity of the crime scene at the relevant time.

He was also charged with possession of an illegal weapon, committing offences while acting as a public official, and breaching two separate sets of bail conditions.

During proceedings, the defence requested bail, arguing that Carabott is due to start new employment and proposing that a protection order be issued in favour of the victim. However, the court denied bail, noting that Carabott had previously been found guilty of theft committed while acting as a public official and that the elderly victim has yet to testify.

Carabott had previously been granted bail in December after pleading not guilty to charges of misappropriating a cab. It was also revealed in court that he struggles with drug issues.

The prosecution was led by Inspectors Antonello Magri and Christina Delia, together with Attorney General lawyer Nicholas DeGaetano. Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud appeared for the accused.

Magistrate AnnMarie Thake presided over the arraignment.