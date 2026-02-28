Doctor tells court 94-year-old suspect is not fit to stand trial over Xewkija shooting

A court has been told that Paolo Mercieca, a 94-year-old man from Xewkija, Gozo, may not be in a position to stand trial due to a number of health-related issues, despite being found not to be suffering from any form of insanity.

Mercieca, who was arraigned in October 2019, is facing charges of attempted murder, slightly injuring his neighbour, and possessing an unlicensed firearm in connection with an incident that took place in Triq is-Salib, Xewkija, on the morning of 7 October 2019. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

During recent proceedings, the defence requested that the accused be examined by medical professionals to determine whether he is fit to stand trial by jury. A medical report presented to the court concluded that while Mercieca is not insane, his various health problems render him currently unfit to undergo a jury trial.

The case was adjourned to next Tuesday to allow for submissions by the parties.

The prosecution’s case centres on the testimony of Stephen Mike Cauchi, who told the court how an argument with his neighbour escalated into a violent confrontation over a parking space that Mercieca considered to be his own.

Cauchi recounted that on the day of the incident, his mother contacted him after seeing Mercieca causing a disturbance outside her home and breaking the passenger-side window of their Fiat 127. Cauchi reported the matter to the police, after which Mercieca was called in for questioning. The two men continued arguing at the police station, where Mercieca allegedly threatened Cauchi before leaving.

Cauchi told the court that although he had informed the police he did not wish to pursue the matter further due to the long-standing relationship between the families, the situation later took a dramatic turn.

According to his testimony, after leaving the police station to move his car because of impending rain, he encountered Mercieca outside his residence. Mercieca allegedly invited him inside to “come to an agreement,” before walking into his house, returning with a loaded double-barrelled shotgun, and placing the barrels against Cauchi’s forehead.

Cauchi said he narrowly avoided being shot after ducking just as Mercieca pulled the trigger. A struggle ensued, during which Cauchi managed to wrest the firearm away and strike Mercieca with the butt of the shotgun, causing him to fall unconscious.

Neighbours rushed to the scene after hearing the gunshot and found Cauchi holding the weapon. He told them that Mercieca had fired the shot.

Mercieca was initially denied bail by the Magistrates’ Court but was later granted bail on appeal by Judge Aron Bugeja on 5 November 2019. His daughter acted as third-party guarantor, and he was ordered to deposit €8,000 and provide a personal guarantee of €12,000.

The case is being heard before Magistrate Joseph Mifsud. The accused is being represented by lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri.