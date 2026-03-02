Man dies after getting hit by forklift he was using

A 34-year-old man died in a warehouse after he was hit by a forklift he was using.

Police said that accident happened at around 10am in Triq Burmarrad, Naxxar.

A medical team was called on-site along with members of the Civil Protection Department, but the man was certified dead by the time they arrived.

Magistrate Franco Agius has launched an inquiry, as has the Police SUpport Response Team.

Police and OHSA investigations are ongoing.