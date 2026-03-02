Contractor who told police he would 'tear ex-partner into pieces' gets suspended sentence

A 33-year-old turnkey contractor from Birżebbuġa has been handed a suspended sentence after he threatened to “tear his ex-partner into pieces” to the police.

The court heard how the woman had known the accused for approximately a year and how the pair had been in an on-and-off relationship for around six months. According to her statement, abusive behaviour began roughly two months into the relationship.

She had previously filed reports against the man over similar incidents.

Despite their turbulant relationship, the complainant explained that she had continued seeing him. Whenever she attempted to end the relationship, he “did not take no for an answer.”

The most recent incident took place on 26 February. The court was told that the accused went to the woman’s home but did not find her there. He then began calling her repeatedly, hurling insults, making serious threats and using offensive language.

Upon his arrest, the man was being agressive as he resisted arrest. He was also reportedly swearing while escalating threats and repeating to police that he would tear his ex-partner apart.

Officers who intervened described him as visibly agitated and pacing, and noted a very strong smell of alcohol coming from the accused.

The woman filed a report two days later. Police carried out a risk assessment, which resulted in a score of 14, indicating a severe level of risk.

The accused later apologised and expressed remorse for his actions.

In court, he admitted to making threats and insults through the use of electronic devices, injuring or insulting three police officers, and not obeying orders from the same officials.

The prosecution did not insist on an effective prison sentence but instead requested a substantial fine and a treatment order to address his alcohol problems. It was noted by the defence that four of the charges were of a contraventional nature.

The defence argued that the accused had been taken by surprise when he found police officers at his door on Sunday morning, describing the arrest as a shock.

After submissions, the man was handed a six-month prison sentence, suspended for a year.

The man was also fined €3,500 and placed under a treatment order.

A restraining order was also issued.

Inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuted. Defence lawyers Amadeus Cachia and Ishmael Psaila assised the man.

Magistrate Tanya Sammut presided over the arraignment.