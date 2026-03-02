Rabat double murder: Carmelo Ciantar fired fatal shots two metres away from victims

A ballistics expert testified on Monday morning the man accused of the Rabat double murder fired the fatal shots that took the lives of two men, from a distance of 2 metres.

Carmelo Ciantar, known as ‘Id-Durga’, is accused of the double murder of Anthony Agius and Dennis Mifsud. He is also accused of arson as well as the irregular possession of a firearm.

Patrick Farrugia, a ballistics specialist at the CPD and two other officials from the CPD testified on their findings.

The witnesses were appointed as ballistic experts and were instructed to proceed to the scene of the incident in order to examine and preserve ballistic evidence, collect any additional relevant material identified by other experts and compile a report of their findings.

Upon arriving at the scene, they identified two victims at the scene. The first corpse was located outside, while the second was found seated behind the steering wheel of a vehicle. From their preliminary observations, both individuals appeared to have been shot with a firearm. A detailed sketch of the scene of the incident was prepared by the experts to document the positioning of the bodies and other relevant evidence.

A firearm was recovered from inside the accused’s vehicle. The weapon was sealed and elevated as evidence. It was noted that the safety catch was engaged and that there was one live cartridge. The firearm was secured and placed in safe custody for further examination.

During the autopsies conducted on both bodies, the ballistic experts were present to observe and assess the injuries sustained. Anthony Agius had sustained three gunshot wounds caused by a firearm, while Dennis Mifsud had suffered a single gunshot wound.

Mifsud was shot in the head, while Agius sustained three gunshot wounds to the upper body, to the chest area, beneath the neck and in the abdominal region.

Upon forensic examination of the weapon, it was established that three bullets could be loaded into the firearm, one in the chamber and two in the magazine.

Test samples were also taken from the firearm’s chamber in order to compare the markings with those found on the bullets that had been discharged. The bullets recovered from Ciantar’s nearby room and from his vehicle were also found to be compatible with the ammunition fired.

The experts also conducted tests to determine the distance from which the shots had been fired.

The shots were fired from a distance not exceeding two metres, the ballistic expert concluded.

DNA expert Marisa Cassar also presented a number of items of clothing belonging to Ciantar which were found to contain the victim’s blood.

The case will continue on 26 March at 9:00am.

AG lawyer Anthony Vella prosecuted, assisted zy Inspectors Kurt Colombo Zahra, Wayne Camilleri and Cheyenne Mangion.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono, Adreana Zammit, Anthea Bonnici Zammit and Francesca Zarb appeared for the accused.

Lawyers Mario Mifsud, Nicholas Mifsud, David Chetcuti Dimech appeared for the victims’ families.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima presided over the case.