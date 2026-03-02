Witness confirms accused in St Julian's brothel case had valid work permits

Three women who stand accused of exploitating other women and operating a brothel in St Julian’s, had valid work permits, the court heard on Monday.

A representative of Identita, a government agency, testified during the continuation of the compilation of evidence that Janice Jasbeth Ramirez Cummings, Karen Dayanna Pineda Caicedo, and Silvia Juliana Jinete Vega had valid work permits. With regard to Cummings, the witness confirmed that she holds a valid work permit which is valid until May 2026.

Regarding Silvia Juliana Jinete Vega, the witness explained that she had submitted an application which was refused in 2023 following an objection from Jobsplus. However, Vega appealed the decision and, after further proceedings, reapplied for a permit which is currently valid until July 2026.

In relation to Caicedo, the witness indicated that there is currently a valid application in her name extending her permit until August 2026.

Later in the proceedings, testimony was also heard from a person who had worked at the house. When asked about his role, he stated that he used to cook. However, the defence lawyer argued that the accused had said he only cooked once or twice.

The court asked the witness again to clarify the nature of his work and questioned him on whether his role was simply to be present at the premises. To this question, the witness answered in the affirmative.

Request for bail

A request for bail for the three women was also made by their defence lawyers. The decision will be delivered in camera.

Lawyer Franco Debono is appearing for Silvia Juliana Jinete Vega, lawyer Charles Mercieca is representing Karen Dayanna Pineda Caicedo while lawyer Herman Mula is counsel to Janice Jasbeth Ramirez Cummings

Attorney general lawyers Charmaine Abdilla and Etienne Savona, assisted by Inspectors John Spiteri, Dorianne Tabone, and Marshal Mallia prosecuted while lawyer Stephanie Caruana appeared for the parte civile.

The case is being presided over by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.