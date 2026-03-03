Two young men handed probation after stabbing, mugging man in Floriana

Two youths were handed suspended sentences after attacking a man and stealing his bag, leaving him with stitches on his leg in Floriana last December.

The victim reported that on 16 December 2023, between 6:30pm and 7:00pm, when he arrived in Floriana by bus, Mutez Ferjani, 19, and Salah Sabar 20, approached him. Sabar asked him for a cigarette while Ferjani tried to steal his bag.

It was noted that the victim tried to negotiate, offering the two men money to leave him alone, but they refused and attacked him.

The accused managed to get away with the victim’s bag, which they managed to cut off his arm with a pocket knife. During the struggle, the victim sustained a stab wound in his leg with the same knife.

In the bag was the victim's Revolut card, which they tried to use in several locations, including a kiosk in Ħamrun. Luckily, several of these transactions failed, as the victim managed to freeze his card in time. Police later identified the accused from CCTV footage.

Ferjani was arrested on 28 December 2023, at his home, where the police found the victim’s Tallinja card. Salah was arrested a day later, where was found to be in possession of a stolen mobile phone. It was noted that this phone was related to another report of theft that had been made.

In his testimony, Ferjani stated that a friend of his and Salah’s was urging them to leave the country. They needed money, but were not working at that moment, and therefore decided to make money through theft.

The accused continued by saying that the victim had approached them first and asked for sexual favours.

Ferjani confirmed that it was Salah in the CCTV footage and stated that they had used all the stolen money on alcohol and cigarettes.

He also admitted that, along with the other accused, they had committed two other thefts in which they stole phones.

When Salah testified, he denied partaking in the two other thefts and only admitted to the one that occurred on 16 December. He also denied carrying a knife.

When questioned about the phone found in his room, he told authorities that he had found it on the bus.

In his testimony, the victim claimed that one of the accused had tried to stab him in the chest with a pocket knife, while the other attempted to take his bag. He said that in his bag he had approximately €350 in cash and an estimate of €1,500 on his card.

Salah claimed that there was only €100 in cash.

The court concluded that there could not be any other explanation regarding the wounds suffered by the victim.

The court found both men guilty and placed them under probation for three years. In addition, Sabar was handed a four-year prison sentence suspended for two years after being found guilty of causing grievous injury and holding the victim against his will.

Ferjani was represented by lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri, while Sabar was assisted by lawyer Nicholas Mifsud. Magistrate Loenard Caruana presided over the sitting.