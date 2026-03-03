Two-year suspended sentence after Rabat field confrontation involving alleged ‘revolver’

A 45-year-old man has been handed a two-year prison sentence suspended for three years after admitting to charges linked to a confrontation in Rabat in which a farmer believed a gun had been pointed at him.

Police were informed on 20 February 2026 at around 5:30pm after a farmer reported that he had gone to his field in Rabat and noticed two people entering the passage leading to his property.

The victim approached the man and asked him what he wanted. According to the prosecution, the man took something out of his pocket and pointed it at him. The victim believed the object to be a revolver.

Vassallo told the court he did not know the accused at the time. He later identified him after seeing a Facebook post in which the man was searching for a lost goat. He recognised him from the earlier encounter.

A search was carried out at the accused’s residence in connection with the alleged firearm, but no gun was ever found.

The defence acknowledged that the accused had gone to speak to the victim but insisted he had never been in possession of a gun and had not brandished any weapon. It was argued that no firearm was recovered and that it would have been difficult to conceal a gun in the pocket of a pair of jeans.

The prosecution maintained that the incident had caused fear to the victim and his family, stressing the seriousness of the allegations. However, it did not object to the requests made by the defence following the guilty plea.

Baguley had remained under arrest due to the gravity of the charges but ultimately admitted to the offences brought against him.

Baguley was charged with causing the victim to fear that violence would be used against them or their property, insulting and threatening both men, and threatening the victim with a stone or other hard object without causing physical injury.

After hearing submissions, the court sentenced Baguley to two years in prison, suspended for three years. A three-year restraining order was also issued in favour of the victim.

The case was heard before Magistrate Ingrid Bianco.

Defence lawyer Rachel Tua represented the accused. Inspector Italo Mizzi prosecuted.