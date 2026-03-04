Elderly woman dies after being hit by car in Mgarr

A 70-year-old elderly woman has died after she was hit by a car in Triq iż-Żebbiegħ, Mgarr.

The accident happened on Monday morning at around 9:30am. Preliminary studies show that the victim was hit by a Ford Transit driven by a 39-year-old woman.

The victim was aided by a medical team before she was taken to hospital. She was later certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Later on Wednesday morning, police issued a statement saying that the victim had died in hospital.

Police investigations and the magisterial inquiry are still ongoing.