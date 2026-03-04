Rent board upholds Marsaskala palazzo parish lease, rejects eviction request

The Rent Regulation Board has rejected an attempt by the Lanfranco family to evict the Marsaskala Parish from a historic palazzo used as a community hall and theatre, ruling that a 2024 constitutional judgment in the owners’ favour did not terminate the lease.

The Marsaskala Parish will retain possession of its community hall and theatre after the Rent Regulation Board rejected an eviction request filed by the owners of the premises.

Magistrate Joseph Gatt ruled that despite a 2024 constitutional judgment finding a breach of the owners' rights, the lease itself was not terminated.

Instead, the owners must seek a fair rent revision under existing legislative frameworks.

The board found that the owners could not "choose to abide by that judgment insofar as [they] agreed with it" regarding financial compensation while simultaneously asking the board to ignore the parts of the same ruling that upheld the validity of the lease.

The plaintiffs are the owners of Nos. 33, 37, and 41 in La Sengle Road, Marsaskala; a 700-square-metre palazzo currently used as a parish Domus, assembly hall, and theatre.

The property has been leased to the parish for an annual global rent of just €698.81, an amount the owners had refused to accept for years, as it “does not reflect the market or rental value” of the palazzo.

The plaintiff argued that they have been “obliged to renew the lease indefinitely” under the restrictive provisions currently standing in the Laws of Malta.

After failing in a 2016 attempt to evict the parish over alleged structural alterations, the four co-owners instituted constitutional proceedings, arguing that the applicable rent laws violated their fundamental rights.

The property at Nos. 33, 37, and 41 in Triq La Sengle was originally leased as a 'domus curialis', a term the Constitutional Court defined broadly to encompass both a clerical dwelling and a venue for parish meetings and activities.

Although witnesses, including the parish priest, confirmed that no one has resided in the building for years, and that it is now primarily used for catechism and theatre performances, the Rent Regulation Board declined to revisit this classification.

Magistrate Gatt ruled that because the owners did not appeal the earlier court’s designation of the premises as “residential”, that finding now constitutes the “litigated truth” binding on the board.

In June 2024, the Civil Court found a breach of the owners' fundamental rights and ordered the State to pay them €167,397.77 in compensation. However, that same court explicitly rejected the owners' request to declare the lease null or the law inapplicable for the future.

The Constitutional Court instead pointed to the 2021 legislative amendments (The Controlled Residential Leases Reform Act) as the proper mechanism for the owners to seek a fair rent.

Despite this, the Lanfranco family filed a new case before the Rent Regulation Board, claiming that because a constitutional breach was established, the tenants’ title was terminated ex lege.

They argued that the occupation was "injurious" and that any act performed under a law found to be unconstitutional should be considered null and void.

Magistrate Gatt noted that the Rent Board’s task is to apply the "litigated truth" established by superior courts rather than re-interpreting their logic.

He observed that the Constitutional Court had specifically classified the premises as a domus curiae (a term defining a clerical dwelling that also hosts parish activities) and had purposefully declined to order an eviction.

The board said that the owners’ strategy was "hinged upon a misreading" of the previous judgment.

Magistrate Gatt remarked that since the owners had chosen not to appeal the Constitutional Court’s refusal to annul the lease, they were now bound by that decision in its entirety.

The board also liberated the MUSEUM society from the proceedings, confirming it was not the legal tenant.