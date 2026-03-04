Man gets imprisonment, fined after breaking into shop and injuring owner

Damiani Alfio Torrisi, 48, was sentenced to five years imprisonment and fined €3,380 after he was found guilty of theft aggravated by violence among a string of other charges.

The case dates back to November 2015 when the accused, accompanied by another person who was also charged separately in relation to the same crime, committed a hold-up in a shop at around 4pm.

The two men entered the shop and told the shop owner that they wanted shoes. As the owner was asking them what shoes they wanted, Torrisi touched the victim’s stomach with a round object.

The situation escalated and a fight broke out.

The accused gave the victim various blows leaving him bruised. The victim testified that he grabbed the accused’s genitals in an attempt to protect himself.

He further attempted to distract the aggressor by spraying a liquid in the direction of his eyes but this did not work.

When the police arrived on the scene, the accused had blood on his legs as well as his hands and face.

Medical examinations showed that the victim suffered from deep wounds in his hand, dislocation of a finger on his left hand and a broken finger on his right hand.

The shop owner told the police that the two men had stolen around €2,500 in cash that was kept in a shoe box behind the cash register.

Torrisi was found guilty of aggravated theft, and for causing grievous injuries to an elderly person.

Apart from the five years imprisonment and a fine of €3,380, he was ordered to pay €2,500 in compensation to the victim.

He also had his driving license revoked for a year.

The court emphasized on crimes made against vulnerable individuals and that the punishment given should serve as a form of vindication.