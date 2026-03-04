Bail awarded to woman charged with assaulting former partner, damaging property in Żabbar

A 29-year-old woman from Attard was arraigned in court on Wednesday, charged with assaulting her former partner, threatening him and causing damage to property during an incident in Żabbar earlier this week.

The accused was charged in connection with an incident that allegedly took place 2 March at a residence in Żabbar.

She stands accused of allegedly causing her former partner fear that violence would be used against him, his property or members of his family. The alleged offence is said to have occurred in the presence of their six-year-old child.

The court heard that the couple share a child and had been in a relationship.

In addition, the accused is facing charges of wilfully damaging property belonging to the victim, including an external door and a window, with broken glass reportedly found on the ground. The prosecution further accused the woman of uttering insults or threats against her former partner, allegedly exceeding the limits of provocation.

The validity of the arrest was contested by the defence maintaining that police officials had no reasonable grounds to arrest the woman.

“The basis of the arrest was fraud; it was tainted,” the defence submitted in court.

However, the court remarked that a mandate of arrest was in fact valid in this case. Parte civile requested the issue of a protection order in favour of the alleged victim, in which she cannot approach the him, whereby the grand-parents are to contact each other in regards to the minor’s well-being.

The court accepted the defence’s plea for bail in favour of the accused, on the conditions that she must appear for every sitting in Court, must deposit her identity card and passport, sign a bail book between 6am and 6pm, as well as a deposit €500 and a personal guarantee of €10,000.

Magistrate Monica Vella presided over the hearing.

Defence lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Alex Scerri Herrera represented the accused.

Lawyer Lennox Vella represented the victim.