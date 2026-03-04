Man accused of setting fire to apartment block entrance denied bail

A 51-year-old man residing in Naxxar has pleaded not guilty to arson, after allegedly setting fire to the entrance of an apartment block in Mellieħa in the early hours of Sunday morning while residents were still inside.

Anthony Spiteri was arraigned in court on Wednesday, charged with voluntarily setting fire to property on 2 March in Mellieħa.

He was further charged with causing voluntary damage exceeding €2,500 to the detriment of the alleged victim and with threatening to commit a crime. The prosecution explained that the police were alerted to a fire at an apartment block housing four flats at around 10am.

The blaze, which broke out in front of one of the apartments, was brought under control. Investigations indicated that the fire was possibly of a malicious nature, as an accelerant, possibly alcohol, appeared to have been used to ignite it. At the time of the incident, residents were still inside the building.

CCTV footage caught the accused entering the same block shortly before the fire started. The court also heard that he had sent threatening messages to the alleged victim prior to the incident.

The defence did not contest the validity of the arrest but requested bail.

They told the court that the accused is a Maltese citizen who lives with his family, has a minor child whom he supports and cares for, and has community ties.

The prosecution objected to the request, pointing to the very serious nature of the charges, which carry a potential prison sentence of up to 12 years. It also argued that the accused knows the people involved and had already sent threatening messages, raising fears of possible tampering with evidence.

The court refused the request for bail.

The sitting was heard before Magistrate Monica Vella.

The prosecution was led by Inspectors Stephen Gulia, Keith Rizzo and Warren Galea on behalf of the Police Commissioner, together with lawyer Joseph Camilleri Azarov for the Attorney General.

Defence lawyers Josette Sultana and Rebecca Gauci appeared for Spiteri.