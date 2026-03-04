Group assault on 14-year-old started after victim offered 'fist bump', court hears

A 13-year-old boy who felt offended after being approached and offered a fist bump by another group of youths phoned friends to confront them, a call that allegedly culminated in a 14-year-old being beaten unconscious in a Sliema street.

Five youths appeared before Magistrate Kevan Aquilina charged with causing grievous bodily harm, causing bodily harm in the course of an affray, and breaching the public peace following the incident, which left the victim hospitalised for three days.

In a packed courtroom, two of the accused, both aged 16, entered admissions. After the magistrate explained the legal consequences of their pleas, the prosecution requested that their proceedings be separated.

The court upheld the request and referred their cases to the Juvenile Court for sentencing.

The remaining three youths denied the charges.

All five had been granted bail upon arraignment and were accompanied in court by their parents or guardians.

A nine-hour marathon sitting

Over a nine-hour sitting, police officers, the victim, his friend and the 13-year-old central to the confrontation gave detailed and at times conflicting accounts of how a brief exchange escalated into serious violence.

At the outset, the magistrate warned those present he would not tolerate chatter in the courtroom.

Inspector Wayne Camilleri testified police received a report at the Sliema Police Station that a youth had been found “covered in blood”.

Officers responding to the scene discovered the 14-year-old victim battered and bruised, with visible facial injuries. His condition was so severe that a full statement could not immediately be taken, and he was rushed to hospital.

He remained there for several days.

According to the prosecution’s evidence, the trouble began when the victim and his friends noticed a 13-year-old boy sitting alone on his phone in Sliema after they had gone to McDonald’s.

The victim told the court that his friends wondered “what was wrong with that kid”.

Believing the boy appeared sad, he approached him and asked, “Are you okay, bro?”, offering a fist bump. The exchange lasted less than two minutes. His friends were standing about six metres away.

At the mention of the fist bump, the younger boy reportedly became angry. The victim and his friends walked away.

About 10 minutes later, a group of at least 10 youths approached them. The victim said he felt scared as they circled him. He could not recall exactly what was said, but his friend later told him that one of the group had asked, “Is this the one?” before punches were thrown.

He confirmed that more than one person struck him. After falling to the ground, he lost consciousness.

The court was shown mobile phone footage of the latter part of the assault. It depicted the victim attempting to stand, taking a step, then staggering and collapsing back onto the ground.

When he regained consciousness, members of the public were assisting him and giving him water. He could not feel his lip, could not open his right eye and felt stinging pain in his ears.

Police investigation

Inspector Camilleri testified that preliminary investigations led police to another boy who had been present throughout the attack. Accompanied by his father, the witness said the 13-year-old had appeared angry even before any interaction.

The inspector told the court that during questioning, the 13-year-old confirmed he had not been physically disturbed. However, he said he felt offended and frustrated when approached and decided to call other youths who frequently spent time in the Sliema area.

The five accused told police they were contacted at around 9.30pm by the 13-year-old, who claimed some boys had disturbed him. While they refused to identify which of them received the call, the 13-year-old stated he had phoned one of two among the accused.

He admitted to police that he did not know the victim and that he himself had thrown punches during the incident.

Investigators identified the accused through CCTV footage, witness statements and a mobile phone video capturing part of the assault. During interrogation, some of the accused stated that while the victim lay on the ground, one youth repeatedly stamped on his face.

A defence lawyer argued that the most serious blows, described as “tal-waħx”, had been inflicted by a 12-year-old not among those charged.

Inspector Camilleri described the victim as being in shock, with one eye so swollen he could barely open it. Despite his injuries, the boy attempted to respond to officers’ questions.

The inspector also noted that the 13-year-old had previously been the subject of a police report alleging he had tampered with the water mains of a building.

Medical analysis of victim

The victim testified that he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he underwent tests and remained for three days.

A dentist informed him that two of his teeth had been chipped. An eye specialist discovered blood at the back of his eye and prescribed steroids for pain.

He was advised to refrain from contact sports and biking. Despite wanting to begin kickboxing, he was told he could no longer participate.

He returned to school after three weeks but had to be sent home on three occasions due to severe eye pain. He experiences intense headaches and episodes of zoning out during lessons. He is assisted by a Learning Support Educator and two school nurses.

He also suffers from inflamed ribs that visibly protrude and cause pain when lying down.

The boy missed several tests and School-Based Assessments linked to his end-of-year examinations and school leaving certificate. Even using a laptop now causes his eye to sting.

Under cross-examination, he confirmed about 10 minutes had passed between the fist bump and the assault. He said he did not run because he did not expect the situation to escalate.

He denied mocking the 13-year-old or inviting a fight. He said he regularly greets people with fist bumps and had no intention of provoking anyone.

Asked about travelling abroad during his absence from school, he confirmed he had gone on holiday but was unable to ski due to his injuries.

Friend’s testimony

The friend who called the ambulance testified that the 13-year-old had looked at them as though he bore a “grudge” even before any interaction. He confirmed hearing the exchange and denied any abuse or provocation.

He said he saw the victim grabbed from behind and assaulted by between 10 and 15 individuals. He recalled noticing the 13-year-old making a phone call minutes before the attack.

He described the victim bleeding heavily, with his nose appearing “slightly crooked”, and blood on the ground.

Although he had at one point been around 24 metres away, he said he was the only friend who remained while others fled.

A defence lawyer challenged his credibility, calling him an “arċigiddieb” — arch-liar — and accusing him of shielding his friends by claiming not to remember certain details.

The 13-year-old’s account

The 13-year-old was informed that, due to his age, no criminal proceedings would be instituted against him.

He testified that he had been sitting outside a coffee shop after his friend left when he noticed a group laughing at him. He claimed they said “come, come” and continued laughing when he approached to ask what had happened.

Later, he said, the group returned. One attempted to give him a fist bump while another asked what was wrong. He alleged a boy other than the victim used an offensive word and told him “go sit down”.

He said he first phoned his brother, who did not answer, and then contacted one of the accused, telling him boys were laughing at him. His friends told him to show them who they were.

When they confronted the victim’s group and asked why they had been laughing, the victim allegedly “started lying” by claiming he had only offered a fist bump. The situation escalated into violence.

The 13-year-old admitted giving the victim a kick and acknowledged he had acted wrongly. He said between eight and 10 individuals had punched and kicked the victim.

He identified two of the accused in court but could not clearly state what each had been doing during the assault. He said either one of two individuals had thrown the first punch.

Under cross-examination, he denied being upset or sad and maintained that the only thing the victim’s group had done was laugh while looking directly at him.

Proceedings against the remaining accused continue.

The prosecution was by Attorney General lawyer Justine Brincat assisted by Inspector Elton Buckingham and Inspector Wayne Camilleri.

Defence lawyers Mario and Nicholas Mifsud, Charles Mercieca, Leslie Cuschieri, Matthew Xuereb and legal procurator Peter Paul Zammit appeared for the five accused.

Lawyers Jacob Magri and Arthur Azzopardi appeared for the parte civile.