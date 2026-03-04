Man found with around 80 grams of synthetic drugs and nearly €3,000 in cash gets jail time

Police found nearly €3,000 in cash, around 80 grams of suspected synthetic drugs, nine sachets of suspected cannabis, two blocks of suspected cannabis resin weighing about 83 grams and a large number of empty small plastic bags allegedly ready for trafficking on a 24-year-old Sudanese man arrested in Ħamrun.

The man, who resides in Birżebbuġa, was arraigned in court earlier on Wednesday and admitted to a number of charges related to drug trafficking.

He appeared before Magistrate Monica Vella, who sentenced him to two years in prison and fined him €1,500.

The man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon during police surveillance linked to drug trafficking activities in Ħamrun.

At around 5pm, police observed him exiting an establishment in Triq San Vinċenz and placed him under arrest.

Following a search carried out at his residence, officers discovered the suspected drugs and other items allegedly linked to trafficking.

An inquiry into the case has been opened by Magistrate Franco Agius.