Motorcyclist seriously injured in Għaxaq accident

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Ħal Għaxaq on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were informed of the accident in Triq il-Pitirross at around 4:15pm.

Preliminary investigations showed the collision involved a Suzuki Alto driven by a 75-year-old man from Cospicua and a Sym Symphony SR motorcycle ridden by a 31-year-old Pakistani man who lives in Żejtun.

A medical team was called to the scene and an ambulance took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where he was later certified as having suffered serious injuries.

Magistrate Franco Agius has been informed of the case and has appointed an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.