Motorcyclist seriously injured in Għaxaq accident

Man, 31, hospitalised after getting hit by car while driving motorcycle in Ħal Għaxaq

karl_azzopardi
5 March 2026, 8:28am
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
A 31-year-old motorcyclist was left seriously injured in a traffic accident on Wednesday (Photo: Malta Police)

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Ħal Għaxaq on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were informed of the accident in Triq il-Pitirross at around 4:15pm.

Preliminary investigations showed the collision involved a Suzuki Alto driven by a 75-year-old man from Cospicua and a Sym Symphony SR motorcycle ridden by a 31-year-old Pakistani man who lives in Żejtun.

A medical team was called to the scene and an ambulance took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where he was later certified as having suffered serious injuries.

Magistrate Franco Agius has been informed of the case and has appointed an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
