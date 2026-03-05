Four caught smuggling 12kg of cocaine from Sicily into Malta

Four people have been charged in court with drug trafficking after police found 12.5kg of cocaine inside a car during an operation linked to an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of €600,000.

The accused are Agatino Claudio Roberto, 49, a fish seller from Catania, Daniela Portela, 42, a self-employed woman also from Catania, Keith Spiteri, 26, a carer from Malta, and Jide Mallia, 26, a gypsum worker from Malta. All four pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them.

According to the prosecution, investigations had been ongoing for some time, during which police identified a number of vehicles suspected of being used to transport drugs.

On Tuesday, 3 March, police received information that a vehicle linked to the investigation was arriving in Malta from Sicily. Officers followed the car from the catamaran terminal until it reached the Gudja area, where three individuals, Spiteri, Roberto and Portela, were arrested.

A few minutes later, Jide Mallia was also arrested while approaching the location.

Police carried out a search of the vehicle and discovered approximately 12.5kg of cocaine inside the car’s boot.

The four accused were arraigned before the Court of Magistrates presided by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech on Thursday. The prosecution charged them with participating in an association to traffic cocaine, importing the drug into Malta, and possessing it in circumstances indicating it was not for personal use.

Additional charges were brought individually against Spiteri and Mallia for allegedly committing offences while under a probation order.

During the arraignment, the defence did not request bail at this stage.

The prosecution requested the freezing of the accused’s assets, a request which was upheld by the court.

Lawyer Rachel Tua is representing Agatino Claudio Roberto, Yanika Bugeja is appearing for Daniela Portela, while Franco Debono and Adriana Zammit are representing Keith Spiteri.

Matthew Xuereb and Marion Camilleri are appearing for Jide Mallia.

Police investigations are ongoing.