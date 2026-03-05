PA overrules ERA and mayor to approve Mark Agius’ Qala ‘store’

By nine votes against two, the Planning Authority has approved Mark Agius’ “restoration” and “reconstruction” of a rural structure in Qala, controversially earmarked as a residence in a previous application but whose use has now been limited to that of an agricultural store.

The application as presented in 2024 made no mention of the future use of the restored structure.

ERA, which objected to the proposal, warned that approving the application could pave the way for a “fully-fledged dwelling” outside the development zone through future extensions and ancillary developments.

The authority also described the proposed extensions at ground and first floor, the introduction of a passageway, the creation of a new wall, and the planting of trees within non-agricultural areas as being of “significant environmental concern.”

“The proposed development would result in a new modern building, which would negatively affect the area’s rural scenery and intensify physical development in this predominantly natural area,” ERA warned.

Qala mayor Paul Buttigieg expressed his fear that this is simply a stepping stone to turning the structure into a dwelling in a future application.

“What guarantee do we have that this will not happen in the coming years?” he asked. “Why resurrect this case when the applicant had withdrawn the previous application due to our pressure?” He also thanked environmentalists like Claire Bonello for opposing the development.

Board member and ENGO representative Romano Cassar asked the applicant about his intentions, with the architect insisting that they have no intention of converting it into a residence and that he accepted the case officer’s condition that the structure will only be used as an agricultural store.

The surrounding land has still to be registered with the Agricultural Department.

Cassar voted against the proposal because of concerns about future development. ERA representative Aimee Brincat voted against due to the additional passageways being created on the site.

The dilapidated building is a pre-1967 rural structure on Triq ta’ Gafan. The application, filed by Mark Agius and architect Alex Bigeni, seeks permission for partial reconstruction and restoration of the existing structure, together with the planting of trees on surrounding land. The site lies in an environmentally sensitive area designated as an Area of Ecological Importance and an Area of High Landscape Sensitivity.

According to plans submitted with the application, the proposal includes two separate additions to the structure, covering a footprint of 20sq.m. The existing structure, which is being restored, has a footprint of 40sq.m. The proposal also includes roofing for both floor levels.

In his report, the case officer acknowledges that the proposal follows earlier attempts to convert the same structure into an ODZ dwelling. Those attempts proved highly controversial in 2019 when a permit was issued to redevelop the ruin into a villa with a swimming pool. The case sparked a national outcry, opposition from environmental NGOs and the Qala local council, and an appeal by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), ultimately leading to the withdrawal and dismissal of the permit.

Against this backdrop, the case officer notes that although the current application refers to the building as a “rural structure” and does not introduce an explicit residential use, concerns remain.

To address these concerns, the case officer recommended that any approved drawings clearly indicate the building’s use as an agricultural store. In addition, the surrounding land would have to be registered with the Agricultural Directorate, consistent with other approvals for rural structures in ODZ areas.

The recommendation effectively acknowledges the site’s troubled planning history. The report explicitly refers to “previous attempts to obtain a residential use on site” and frames the proposed restriction as a safeguard against repeating past controversies.

In 2024, after filing the latest application to restore the building as an agricultural store, Agius had told MaltaToday that he had “listened to public feedback about this site.”

“Instead, we have decided to restore the old structure so that it does not continue to deteriorate and lose its historical value,” Agius said, adding that once restored, it will be used as a “store room for agricultural purposes” and no further applications for change of use will be sought.