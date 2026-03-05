Court hears how woman’s former partner broke into her home to take their child

A 61-year-old man was sentenced to two years imprisonment for harassing his former partner and breaking into her home to take his child.

The man had just been released from prison two days before.

The victim testified that when the accused was released from prison, she began receiving several messages from him asking to see their child, between 3 and 6 March 2022.

She explained to the court the accused was not allowed to see their child unsupervised as he had a history of drug abuse.

The victim chose not to reply to the messages.

She told the court two days later the messages continued from a new number. By this time, he also started calling her, demanding to see their child.

The victim decided to block him so that he would not be able to contact her further.

She explained that the same day, after she had returned home from shopping, she found her former partner in her road.

Only two days later the accused was found in her kitchen at around 7:30pm.

She alleged he had entered through the main door, which was often left open.

The accused took their child and forced him into his car.

When the victim saw this, she went after them, and the accused told her to get in the car and drive them.

She told the court that she did as she was told and drove the three of them down to Bormla.

On the drive there, the accused began blaming the child’s mother of being the reason that their child was not recognising him.

He asked the victim to come home with him, and when she refused, he got out of the car.

Following this, the mother went and made a report at the police station, leading to the accused’s arrest.

The court heard evidence from the probation officer, who has supervised the accused since 2021 and testified that despite several attempts to address his difficulties, the man showed little motivation to change.

He is no stranger to the courts, and over the past three years he had been arrested seven other times on similar charges.

The court found the accused guilty of all the charges made against him. He was sentenced to two years imprisonment.

The court also placed the accused under a treatment order of three years. He was handed a €6,000 fine and a three-year restraining order was issued in favour of the victim.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo presided over the sitting.