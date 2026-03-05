Construction worker handed suspended sentence for violent theft

A 34-year-old construction worker has been handed a two-year prison sentence suspended for four years after pleading guilty to a violent theft.

Prosecutors told the court that the incident took place on Wednesday. The accused stole money and other items from a betting company, and used violence to do to.

The theft was considered aggravated due to the use of violence, the means used, and the value of the stolen property, which exceeded €233 but not €2,300.

The man pleaded guilty to the charges in court on Thursday.

The court sentenced the man to two years imprisonment suspended for four years. The court also ordered that the accused be repatriated to his country of origin as soon as possible.

The case was presided over by Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech. The accused was represented by lawyer Rachel Tua. Inspector Ian Azzopardi led the prosecution.