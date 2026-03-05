Report of missing cash from staff handbags led to an internal discovery and a police investigation

A woman was placed under a three-year probation order after admitting to stealing cash from colleagues at a school, following a police investigation into reports of missing money.

Police were alerted through remote reporting after the head of the school reported that staff members had begun noticing cash missing from their handbags and personal belongings.

The name of the school is being withheld under court orders. The defence also requested for her name to be withheld, a request agreed to by the prosecution.

The incidents were reported to have taken place between 24 and 28 November, when several members of staff realised that money had disappeared from their bags.

During the investigation, an assistant head told police he had caught the accused taking money from the bag of another assistant head.

After the school principal was informed about the incident, the woman admitted what had happened during a discussion with the principal.

The woman was subsequently arraigned in court and pleaded guilty to the charges.

During the proceedings, defense objected to the validity of the arrest, and the court decided that the arrest should not be validated due to the fact that after this time she was brought under arrest instead of a summon.

After considering the circumstances of the case and the admission of guilt, the court placed the accused under a probation order for three years.

The woman was assisted in court by defence lawyer Edmond Cuschieri while the prosecution was led by inspector Italo Mizzi and lawyer Clive Aquilina for the AG.