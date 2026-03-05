Man admits breaching restraining order, handed suspended prison sentence

A man has been handed a one-year prison sentence suspended for two years after admitting to breaching a restraining order involving his former partner.

The case emerged after the accused’s former partner filed a police report on 3 March.

During the proceedings, the defence argued that although the restraining order had been breached, communication between the two parties had continued from both sides.

According to the defence, the woman herself acknowledged in her report that the pair had been speaking to each other.

The defence also noted that this was the first time the accused had been arrested again in connection with the matter, adding that three days later the couple had reconciled.

They argued that the situation was complicated by the fact that the pair share a child, and that the accused also raises the woman’s daughter, who is not his biological child.

“The only time he entered this court was solely because of her,” the defence said.

The defence maintained that the restraining order prevented any contact between the two, describing the situation as unjust, particularly if the alleged victim did not genuinely fear the accused.

During submissions, it was also suggested that there may have been instigation leading to the breach of the restraining order, though the court noted that the legal obligation to respect the order ultimately rests with the accused.

The man pleaded guilty to breaching the restraining order.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech sentenced the accused to one year imprisonment suspended for two years. The court also ordered the confiscation of €1,000 from the bail guarantee.

Inspector Omar Zammit led the prosecution.

Lawyer Yanica Barbara Sant appeared for the defence.