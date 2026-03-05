Two motorcyclists injured in separate traffic accidents
Traffic accidents in Birkirkara and Rabat leave two motorcyclists grievously injured
Two men were grievously injured in separate traffic accidents on Thursday.
The first accident was a collision between two motorcycles at 8:30am on Triq Dun Karm in Birkirkara. The vehicles affected were a Suzuki driven by a 30-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay and a Znen Coral driven by a 33-year-old man from Naxxar.
The second accident involved a crash between a car and motorcyclist at 9:45am in the outskirts of Rabat. The car, a Toyota, was driven by a 75-year-old man from Rabat while the motorcycle, a KTM 250 Freeride, was being driven by a 32-year-old man from Siġġiewi.
Both motorcyclists had to be taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where their injuries were certified as grievous.
Police investigations are ongoing.