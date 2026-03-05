Two motorcyclists injured in separate traffic accidents

Two men were grievously injured in separate traffic accidents on Thursday.

The first accident was a collision between two motorcycles at 8:30am on Triq Dun Karm in Birkirkara. The vehicles affected were a Suzuki driven by a 30-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay and a Znen Coral driven by a 33-year-old man from Naxxar.

The second accident involved a crash between a car and motorcyclist at 9:45am in the outskirts of Rabat. The car, a Toyota, was driven by a 75-year-old man from Rabat while the motorcycle, a KTM 250 Freeride, was being driven by a 32-year-old man from Siġġiewi.

Both motorcyclists had to be taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where their injuries were certified as grievous.

Police investigations are ongoing.