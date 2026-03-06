Man accused of €700,000 crypto fraud suffered violation of rights, court rules

The Constitutional Court has ruled that Luke John Milton suffered a violation of his fundamental right to a fair hearing within a reasonable time, after criminal proceedings against him stalled for years due to the inability of investigators to unlock his mobile phone.

Milton is accused of fraud in excess of €5,000, money laundering, misappropriation, theft of cryptocurrency aggravated by value, handling stolen goods, violently resisting arrest, and possession of items used for fraud. The alleged victim reportedly lost cryptocurrency worth approximately €700,000.

Milton filed a constitutional application on 11 August 2023, requesting the court to declare that delays in the criminal proceedings against him breached his fundamental right to a fair hearing within a reasonable time. He also requested the court to fix a short and peremptory period within which the Attorney General and the prosecution would be required to conclude their evidence.

The case dates back to June 2021, when Milton was arraigned under arrest and his mobile phone was seized.

Milton was asked to unlock the phone or provide the password but he refused.

On 28 June 2021, the court appointed IT expert Keith Cutajar to make the necessary arrangements to unlock Milton’s mobile phone in order to extract the data contained within it. The court ordered the same expert to immediately take all steps necessary to examine the contents of the device.

Despite these orders, Milton remained under arrest, and several requests for bail were rejected both by the Court of Magistrates and the Criminal Court due to concerns about possible interference with evidence.

At that stage, the data stored on Milton’s mobile phone was considered the only remaining piece of evidence for the prosecution.

In subsequent sittings, the expert informed the court that he did not possess the equipment required to unlock the phone. He therefore contacted a foreign company for assistance and requested authorisation from the court for the phone to be examined abroad. The court authorised him to obtain assistance from the United States Homeland Security Investigations laboratory.

Milton remained under preventive arrest.

Three months later, expert Keith Cutajar testified that investigators were encountering significant difficulties unlocking the phone.

He explained that the process required two phases. One of the phases, which would allow most of the phone’s data to be extracted, could not yet be carried out because the necessary technological mechanism had not yet been invented.

When asked how long it might take to develop such technology, he replied: “It could be five years, could be one year, could be ten.”

The expert’s prediction that the process might take years proved accurate.

Two years later, the phone had still not been opened. By 6 June 2023 the device remained locked, forcing the court to adjourn the case sine die (with no future date). The case remained effectively stalled because investigators were unable to access the phone’s data.

Milton argued that the delay violated his fundamental right to a fair hearing within a reasonable time.

He stressed that his liberty had been restricted, his assets had been frozen, and his life had effectively been placed on hold because the prosecution was unable to access the phone. He argued that the compilation stage of proceedings, which normally takes only a few months,had stretched well beyond two years.

The respondents–the State Advocate, the Attorney General and the Commissioner of Police–argued that the criminal proceedings were still ongoing before the Court of Magistrates and that the mobile phone contained crucial evidence.

They maintained that the prosecution had done everything possible to unlock the device, including seeking assistance from experts in the United States.

They also argued that if Milton truly wanted the proceedings to conclude more quickly, he could simply provide the password to his phone, saying that the delay could have been avoided if Milton had provided the password.

According to the respondents, there was no strict time limit that courts must follow and the reasonableness of proceedings must be assessed according to the specific circumstances of each case.

The Constitutional Court observed that the case had effectively been stalled since August 2021 while investigators attempted to extract data from the phone. Even though the expert later testified that technology now existed which might allow the phone to be unlocked, there was still no certainty that the attempt would succeed.

The Constitutional Court acknowledged too that Milton refused to give the password or submit to face recognition and that for a long time the technology necessary to extract the data from the phone did not exist.

It held that the duty to collect evidence lies with the prosecution, not the accused and that the prosecution must still conduct proceedings within a reasonable time. It effectively accepted that an accused person can remain silent and refuse to cooperate and the State must still proceed with the case within a reasonable time.

The court concluded that the delay in the proceedings constituted a violation of Milton’s right to a fair hearing within a reasonable time.

The court proceeded to determine an appropriate remedy, ordering that if the extracted data from the phone is not presented in the criminal proceedings within six months from the date the judgment becomes final, the magistrate must immediately declare the prosecution’s evidence closed.

The court ruled that damages should not be awarded at this stage. The costs of the constitutional proceedings were ordered to be borne by the respondents jointly and severally.

Milton was represented by lawyers Stefano Filletti and Nicole Galea. Judge Ian Spiteri Bailey delivered the judgement.