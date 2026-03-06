Convicted murderer deported to Syria after serving prison sentence

A 43-year-old man has been deported to Syria by the Immigration Police after serving a prison sentence for a homicide committed nearly two decades ago.

The man, who had been residing in Malta since 2003, was involved in a 2007 homicide in Selmun, Mellieħa.

In 2010, then-28-year-old Ibrahim Alhmou pleaded guilty at the start of a trial by jury after murdering fellow Syrian Ebdou Ismail Abod in Selmun with a mallet.

Prosecutors argued that Almhou murdered Abod in an argument over money. When interrogated at the time of the murder, Almhou said he had met the victim near the roundabout leading to the university and asked him to lend him Lm200 (€466).

The victim had already lent him Lm500 (€1,166) on another occasion.

Abod was discovered dead by German tourists who were on their way to the beach in Selmun.

After serving his prison sentence, the man was held at a detention centre while his deportation was finalised. He was denied two separate requests for international protection.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said that the deportation of those who commit "grave and violent crimes" is a matter of significant public interest.

Camilleri further stated that government’s policy remains focused on deporting foreign nationals who abuse Maltese laws and commit crimes.