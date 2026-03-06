Works in Kalkara valley stopped following mayor’s intervention

Works on a major residential development in the Kalkara valley have been stopped after the intervention of Kalkara Mayor Wayne Aquilina, who was present on the site this morning alongside Planning Authority and Environment Resources Authority officials and the developers’ architects.

Residents had reported seeing a bobcat on the site yesterday, with works continuing this morning. Mayor Aquilina confirmed to MaltaToday the stoppage allows authorities to verify the legality of the works and whether the necessary permits are in place.

According to the developers’ architect, the works currently underway involve rock testing.

The site’s permit history is complex. An original permit issued for Lawrence Fino under a PN administration in 2012 (PA 3824/07) was renewed in 2018 (PA 07034/17).

A subsequent renewal application submitted in 2022 (PA 04615/22) is still pending. In the meantime, a recent legal notice has extended the validity of the 2018 permit until December 2026.

Back in July 2023, the Planning Board concluded that the permit required reassessment under new planning policies, such as the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development (SPED), which came into effect after 2012.

Since no commencement notice had been issued for the works, the 2018 renewal had technically expired, making the 2022 application not a straightforward renewal.

The development approved under the 2012 and 2018 permits envisages 88 apartments and 93 garages on 6,200 square metres of green, open space along the Kalkara valley slope.

The original application was submitted in 2009 and approved three years later, following an outline permit in 2008 that had already earmarked the area for residential development.

The Kalkara valley has a history of local activism. In 2003, the site was the focus of non-violent direct action by the Save Kalkara Valley Front, then led by Fr Mark Montebello, which opposed retaining the area within development zones.

Originally the whole valley was earmarked for development but the government of the day had limited development to part of the valley. Yet the part of the valley retained in development plans is rich in flora and fauna and includes a variety of trees and shrubs.