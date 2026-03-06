Company director gets suspended sentence, fined over €13 million over unpaid cigarette excise duty

Company director Keith Attard was on Wednesday found guilty of not paying over €4 million in excise duty for the importation of cigarettes and tobacco.

The case dates back to 2007 when large quantities of cigarettes and tobacco were released for consumption without the payment of the duty due, while Marvin Mackay was acquitted of all charges against him.

The case concerned allegations relating to the operations of K&L Attard Company Limited between March and December 2007. The company was authorised to keep cigarettes and tobacco in a warehouse under a duty-suspension system. According to the evidence, the company was required to report and pay duty as soon as the products were released for consumption on the market.

Customs investigations revealed a major discrepancy between the administrative forms submitted by suppliers and the company’s own records. According to the documents, 59,429,000 cigarettes had been transferred to the company, but when Customs officials entered the warehouse at the end of December 2007, no cigarettes were found and only a small amount of tobacco was discovered.

The court said the unpaid excise duty on the cigarettes amounted to €4,239,955, while the unpaid excise duty on the tobacco amounted to €101,891.

In its judgment, the court observed Keith Attard was a director, company secretary and legal representative of the company together with his father, and that the evidence showed he was the person who mainly placed the orders for the purchase of cigarettes and tobacco from suppliers.

As a company director, Attard had the responsibility to ensure that proper stock records were kept and that the duty due was paid once the products were released for domestic consumption. It concluded this responsibility had not been fulfilled and therefore found him guilty on the charge relating to duty evasion.

However, Attard was not found guilty of fraud and misappropriation charges.

The court said it had not been proven that there had been any deceit which caused the government to do, or refrain from doing, anything to its financial detriment, nor that there was sufficient evidence that the money allegedly due had been diverted for his benefit or for the benefit of anyone else.

Marvin Mackay, who had also been charged with misappropriation and involvement in the duty evasion, was acquitted.

The court said the admissible evidence only showed that Mackay occasionally collected goods on behalf of the company and signed related documentation. It was not proven that he possessed the required criminal intent or that his involvement was sufficient to justify a finding of guilt.

Attard was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment suspended for three years.

The court fined him €13,025,538, one third of which, €4,341,846, must be paid immediately as a civil debt to the Customs Department, while the remaining balance is to be paid according to law.

He was also ordered to pay €1,907 in costs related to the appointment of an expert in the proceedings.

A third accused in the case, Carmel Attard, had also been facing charges. However, proceedings against him were later declared extinguished after he passed away before the case concluded.

The case has a long procedural history. In 2020, the Court of Magistrates had originally convicted both Keith Attard and Mackay, sentencing them to 15 months’ imprisonment suspended for three years and imposing fines that together amounted to approximately €25 million.

However, that judgment was annulled by the Court of Criminal Appeal in September 2021 and the case was sent back to the Court of Magistrates to be heard again.

The appeal court found a legal defect in the original judgment. The lower court had convicted the accused of both fraud under Article 308 of the Criminal Code and frode innominata under Article 309.

These offences are closely related, with Article 309 generally considered a lesser form of fraud than the more serious offence under Article 308. A court must either convict on one offence or the other, or clearly explain why both offences apply if they arise from distinct factual circumstances.

The Court of Criminal Appeal held that the judgment failed to clearly explain which offence applied and why. It also treated the two offences as if they could automatically coexist, creating legal uncertainty about the precise crime for which the accused had been convicted.

Since criminal judgments must clearly identify the offence and the facts supporting the conviction, the appeal court ruled that the defect rendered the judgment legally invalid.