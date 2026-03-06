Youth charged with attempted murder tried to run victim over three times

An attempted murder victim testified how accused Denzil Farrugia tried to run him over three times and damaged his car while driving recklessly.

He was testifying during the compilation of evidence which continued on Friday.

The alleged victim identified the accused in the courtroom and testified about the violent incident which allegedly took place in the middle of a street in Gżira.

Farrugia was arraigned on 13 February. He was charged with threatening the same victim, causing voluntary damage to the property of the victim and disobeying the orders of a public officer.

He was also accused of driving recklessly without a driving licence or a valid insurance cover and breaching the public peace. The charges also included breach of bail conditions and committing an offence during the operative period of a conditional discharge.

Victim testifies

In his testimony, the victim said the altercation began after Farrugia allegedly drove recklessly and collided with his car. He explained he approached Farrugia calmly to discuss the incident, but claimed the accused immediately became aggressive and the situation escalated into a physical fight in the middle of the road.

Farrugia allegedly attempted to run him over three times. According to the witness, the accused repeatedly drove and reversed in his direction in an apparent attempt to strike him.

He added that Farrugia then drove around the block, got out of his vehicle and even entered the victim’s car.

The victim further testified Farrugia called other individuals who subsequently arrived at the scene. These men threw him onto the bonnet of the car and continued to beat him. He also claimed Farrugia jumped on the vehicle and used a helmet to further damage it.

The victim said he eventually attempted to flee towards the seafront after he began to fear for his life.

During the sitting, the defence requested bail for the accused.

The prosecution objected, arguing that Farrugia’s temperament and the nature of the allegations posed a potential risk to society. The defence countered that all civilian witnesses had already testified.

After hearing submissions from both sides, the court rejected the request for bail.

Farrugia had previously been granted bail after being arraigned in court together with eight other men over allegations that they had been trafficking Colombian women for prostitution and running two brothels in Malta.

The prosecution is being led by Inspector Charlon Borg together with lawyers Clive Aquilina and Kaylie Bonett from the Office of the Attorney General. Farrugia is being represented by lawyer Charles Mercieca.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici presided over the case.