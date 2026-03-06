Defence in hospitals case: ‘State would be better off abandoning reliance on Harbinson’s report’

Defence lawyer Stefano Filletti has argued in court the state would be better off abandoning reliance on Harbinson’s report altogether and even considering legal action against him to recover the €11 million he allegedly received in connection with the report.

This came during submissions on a formal written request filed by the defence in order to declare Jeremy Harbinson as “unwilling or unable to testify”.

This occurred on Friday morning during proceedings against former permanent secretaries Alfred Camilleri, Joseph Rapa and Ronald Mizzi during one of the Vital Global Healthcare case sittings.

During the previous sitting, the court invited defence lawyer Stefano Filletti to file a formal written request on the matter, after which it will consider how to proceed.

The Attorney General (AG) filed a reply opposing the request. The AG argued that the defence’s request should not be upheld because the court cannot simply assume that Harbinson is unwilling or unable to testify.

The AG also argued that the court does not have the power to reach such a conclusion, and that if the defence wishes to secure his testimony, it should initiate letters rogatory procedures.

The defence reminded the court that in February 2025, Harbinson had issued a sworn declaration stating that he had no intention of testifying or travelling to Malta to testify. In that declaration, Harbinson stated that he was not being paid to testify and that he no longer felt engaged by the court proceedings.

The defence also explained that Harbinson had engaged legal counsel, who informed the court registry that any communication should be directed through his lawyer and not sent directly to him.

Since then, the defence argued, Harbinson’s whereabouts remain unknown, and the parties do not know where he currently resides.

The defence also told the court that Harbinson had declared that he was unable to testify since he had surrendered his warrant as an accountant and had also taken steps to strike off the company that produced the report in question.

The defence maintained that Harbinson’s conduct had not only negatively affected the proceedings but had also embarrassed the judicial system, since no one who appointed him as a court expert could have anticipated what counsel described as such unacceptable behaviour.

It was also pointed out that the Maltese courts have taken extensive steps to locate Harbinson, including ordering the Commissioner of Police to launch a worldwide investigation to determine his whereabouts.

Police authorities, through Interpol, issued a Blue Notice worldwide, but these efforts have so far produced no results.

In light of all this, it was unreasonable for the Attorney General to claim that the court cannot conclude that Harbinson will not testify or cannot be located, given the extensive attempts that have already been made to find him, Filletti held.

Counsel further stressed that every accused person has the right to a fair trial within a reasonable time. The case has been effectively stalled for more than a year and a half while waiting for Harbinson.

Filletti argued that it is now up to the court to take a clear position and declare that Harbinson, who was appointed as a court expert, is either unwilling to testify or cannot be located.