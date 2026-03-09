Police hunt for man suspected of trying to kill his children still underway: spokesperson

Police are still searching for 49-year-old Salvatore Di Prima following an alleged attempted murder on his children at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

A spokesperson has confirmed the search area has been widened as his whereabouts are still not know to the authorities.

Police sources confirmed to MaltaToday the man's phone was found by investigators during the search. They also said the wanted man had sent messages from his phone indicating self-harm ahead of the incident, but his condition remains unknown to the authorities.

In a statement on Sunday, police said around 10pm on Saturday, it received reports of an attempted murder in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

MaltaToday understands that Di Prima attacked his two young children in the White Rocks area, but luckily, his daughter managed to escape and call for help.

His son was later found to have suffered grievous injuries and was taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

Members of the public with information on the accused’s whereabouts are to contact the police, even anonymously, by calling 21224001, 119, or by visiting the nearest police station.