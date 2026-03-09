Accused who stabbed man in the face tells court he wants to ‘go to prison forever’

A 41-year-old man, who stands accused of stabbing another man in the face during an argument at the detox centre, told a court on Monday he wanted “to go to prison forever.”

Clyde Bonavia appeared in court on Monday charged in connection to the incident, which left the victim with grievous injuries.

The court heard on 28 February, police were informed by the Floriana Health Centre that a man had been admitted with a stab wound to the face.

Officers spoke to the victim, who explained the incident occurred while he was undergoing detox treatment. According to the victim, an argument broke out between him and the accused over synthetic drugs.

The victim said he saw the accused pull out a knife and attempted to push him away. During the scuffle, the accused allegedly fell backwards onto a glass door before stabbing the victim in the face.

The victim sustained grievous injuries and a magisterial inquiry was launched.

Bonavia’s arrest was not contested during the sitting. At one point, the accused told the court he wished to remain in prison forever, due to being in and out of the facility frequently. He recently served a prison sentence of ten years.

The court also issued a protection order in favour of the victim and warned the accused of the legal consequences should he attempt to approach or contact him.

The defence did not request bail.

Magistrate Nadine-Sant Lia presided.

Inspector Sarah Kathleen Zerafa prosecuted, along with Kristina Bartolo from the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyer Yanika Bugeja appeared for the defence under legal aid.