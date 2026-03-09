menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Santa Venera accident

juliana_zammit
9 March 2026, 4:08pm
by Juliana Zammit

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Santa Venera on Monday morning.

Police said they were informed of the accident on Regional Road, Santa Venera, at around 9:30am.

Preliminary investigations showed that the collision involved a Toyota IQ driven by a 22-year-old man, resident of Valletta, and a Pingandayun Ufo motorcycle driven by a 23-year-old man, resident of San Ġwann.

A medical team was called to the scene, and an ambulance took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where he was later certified as having suffered serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

