Man accused of threatening wife with scissors denied bail

A 71-year-old man from Żejtun was denied bail after being accused of threatening to kill his wife with a pair of scissors during a domestic argument.

Anthony Grech, 71, was arraigned in court on Monday after being charged of causing fear that violence would be used against her, threatening her with a weapon, and insulting or threatening her in circumstances linked to domestic violence.

The court heard that the incident allegedly took place on 7 March at around 10:30am inside the couple’s residence in Żejtun.

According to the prosecution, the argument began after Grech returned home from the hospital earlier that morning. The couple’s son recently had a baby, and Grech had gone to visit the newborn at hospital, where his son reportedly did not speak to him.

When he later returned home, Grech allegedly told his wife that their son was not welcome inside the house. Prosecutors said he then grabbed a pair of scissors, allegedly telling her: “I will kill you with this”, and slammed the scissors on a sewing box.

The prosecution told the court the victim was placed under a “severe danger” risk assessment, the highest category used in domestic violence cases.

The court was also asked to issue a protection order in favour of the victim and her family.

The defence requested bail, but the court rejected the request.

Magistrate Nadine-Sant Lia presided.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Christian Cauchi, while Victor Fenech represented the accused.