Court hears of ‘extreme danger of being killed by her spouse’, man refused bail over domestic abuse

A 46-year-old crane operator from Żejtun has been denied bail after being charged with harassing his wife.

The court heard that on 7 March, the accused’s wife contacted the Domestic Violence Unit to report an incident of harassment. She told police that her husband suspected her of having an affair with one of their neighbours.

According to the prosecution, the alleged victim had long been supporting the accused financially due to his drug habit. During the night in question, she secretly left the house to file a report as she feared he was under the influence of drugs. The couple’s two children, aged 14 and 12, were present in the home at the time.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution also alleged that the accused became violent and damaged furniture during the incident. Prosecutors described the children as victims as well.

A protection order was issued in favour of the alleged victim, with the court warning the accused not to use the couple’s children as a pretext to breach the order.

The defence requested a treatment order, arguing that the accused’s drug use contributed to the incident. The court accepted the request.

The accused also requested bail, as his mother testified that he may reside with her and that she may act as a guarantor in case the man breaches any conditions.

The defence asked the witness about any drug habits carried out by the accused, in which she maintained he was never violent and only smoked cannabis in front of her. Regarding financial matters, the mother maintained that her son always worked shifts at the Freeport, as well as usually working other jobs.

The prosecution objected, noting the seriousness of the allegations, referring to the fact that the woman and the children had to leave the matrimonial home and hide in a shelter.

The court also noted that the accused allegedly had a serious drug addiction, including cocaine use, and had pressured his wife to withdraw money from the bank to sustain his habit.

Reference was made to a risk assessment, indicating an “extreme danger of being killed by her spouse.” Magistrate Nadine-Sant Lia described the report as “shocking” and seriously considered the protection of the alleged victim and the children, who appeared to be living in daily fear of the accused.

Bail was consequently denied.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Christian Cauchi, while lawyer Roberto Montalto appeared as the defence.